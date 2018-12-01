Mainly dry evening, rain chances increase overnight

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Mainly dry with increasing clouds this evening as temperatures fall toward the upper 50s by midnight. Overnight, rain developing with lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for strong to severe storms. Most of southwest Georgia is under a Slight Risk of severe weather. Damaging winds are the main threat, but a few tornadoes and small hail can’t be ruled out. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Baker, Clay, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, and Terrell counties beginning at 1 a.m. Saturday and lasting until 7 p.m. Sunday. Rain totals will likely range from 3 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts possible. This will cause rivers and local streams to rise quickly.
All of southwest Georgia is under a Marginal Risk of severe weather Sunday. The main threat will be damaging winds. Highs Sunday will top out in the upper 70s to near 80°. Rain chances continue into Monday with highs in the low 70s. A few lingering showers are possible Tuesday morning with highs in the mid 60s. Colder and drier for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 50s. Temperatures rebound to near 60° for Friday under partly cloudy skies.
Stay with the WALB First Alert Weather Team for the latest throughout the weekend.
