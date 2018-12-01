Mainly dry evening, rain chances increase overnight

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for strong to severe storms. Most of southwest Georgia is under a Slight Risk of severe weather. Damaging winds are the main threat, but a few tornadoes and small hail can’t be ruled out. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Baker, Clay, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, and Terrell counties beginning at 1 a.m. Saturday and lasting until 7 p.m. Sunday. Rain totals will likely range from 3 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts possible. This will cause rivers and local streams to rise quickly.