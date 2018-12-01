Lowndes Co. community kicks off holiday season

LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) - Officials in the Valdosta-Lowndes County community are preparing for a big kickoff to the holiday season in downtown Valdosta.
The community members and leaders gathered for the lighting of the historic courthouse square, after lighting the Christmas tree at City Hall.
Officials said the holidays are the perfect opportunity to bring everyone together.
“Certainly, here in our community, we have a lot of things that we work together on and we have a lot of things we have differences of opinion on which is not a bad thing. I think it’s great for us to take time at the end of every year to come together, appreciate how blessed we are, appreciate the diversity in each other and just really be one as a community,” said Lowndes County Spokesperson Paige Dukes.
The historic courthouse square lighting began at 6 p.m. near the corner of Patterson Street and Central Avenue.
Officials said Santa Clause was there, accompanied by his reindeer and his sleigh.
