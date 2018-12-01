Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful hosts littering workshop

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful held a littering workshop on Friday at the Albany Government Center.
Many law enforcement officers were in attendance Friday.
Scott Carroll, the owner of 423 Law Enforcement Training, led the workshop. It was designed to help educate officers about the importance of knowing what they can and can’t do when it comes to prosecuting littering enforcement cases.
Carroll said that littering is a big deal and he wants the community to also know that they could face charges if caught littering.
“We need to teach our young folks to take care of their communities, respect their own community. Don’t throw the trash out, put it in a trash can as soon as possible and we just need to try and clean up the community the best we can," said Carroll.
Carroll said parents should constantly remind their kids the importance of keeping our community clean.
