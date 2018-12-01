Breaking: Homicide Investigation Underway In Tift County

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - Tift County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened Saturday morning.
Tift County deputies responded to the 200 block of Eldorado Road, in reference to an assault.
According to Sheriff Gene Scarbrough, when they arrived they found 25-year-old Kiole Walker deceased.
Tift County requested assistant from the the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
The investigation led to the arrest of 32-year-old Osario Brewton, from Tift County.
According to the Tift County Sheriff’s Office, Brewton is being charged with murder.
The investigation is still ongoing.
We will continue to update you as this story develops.
