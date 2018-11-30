Wildfires in Dougherty Co. prompt warning about burning debris

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - There have been 16 wildfires in Dougherty County this year.
Many of those started because people were burning debris after Hurricane Michael.
If you aren’t carefully watching the debris you’re burning, a controlled fire could quickly get out of hand.
Dougherty County Forestry Commission crews have had to put out several wildfires caused by this very issue.
And with many still burning the piles of limbs and leaves left after Hurricane Michael, it's important to watch those fires closely.
The fires may spread even more quickly with all of the extra debris on the ground.
The added piles of leaves and limbs can prevent the crews from getting to the fires to put them out, as well.
“The hurricane really impacted it with us being able to access a lot of areas because with a lot of storm debris down, there are some areas we can’t get to. And with a lot of debris on the ground, when they’re burning, it can really cause a pretty big fire,” said Stacey Rayburn with the Dougherty County Fire Commission.
Each fire has covered anywhere from two to 10 acres of land.
