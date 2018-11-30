What you can do to stay safe during a holiday parade

CRISP COUNTY, GA (WALB) - It is parade season and we want you to be safe while you’re out celebrating.
On Thursday, WALB caught up with leaders from the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office who recommend that you arrive to the parades early and pick a spot that won’t block anyone in.
Make sure you and your family pick a meeting spot to go to in case anyone gets lost.
They also said you should keep warm, pay attention to your surroundings and keep your children close to you.
“You want to make sure that they are aware of their surroundings and that they stay on the sidewalk. Obviously you don’t want them walking up to vehicles to try to get candy or run out there with the parade procession," said Haley Wade, the public information officer for the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies advise you to keep your valuables out of plain sight if you put them in your car.
Keep your car locked and park in a well lit area.
If you see anything suspicious, you should contact your local authorities.
