Westover students find out what different colleges have to offer

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Westover High School wants to make sure its students know their options for college after high school.
On Thursday, the school hosted over 23 colleges and universities.
The schools provided students information on options that they have for picking a college.
Lots of students attended the event and said it has helped them pick a college.
Westover High School senior Shacamryn Malone said this event got her excited for the future and what college will bring.
“To come out here and see these options is giving us the opportunity to expand our horizons and see what all colleges are available to us. It is a way for us to see how many options we have and where we can apply," said Malone.
School officials said it is important for students to know their options after they graduate.
