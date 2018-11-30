Weather prompts South GA cities to cancel Christmas parades

Several cities in Southwest Georgia are cancelling their Christmas parades because of weather. (Source: City of Tifton Facebook page)
By Krista Monk | November 29, 2018 at 7:49 PM EST - Updated November 29 at 7:49 PM

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - Several Southwest Georgia Christmas parades scheduled for Saturday have been canceled due to weather.

The City of Tifton announced on its Facebook page Thursday night that the Hometown Holiday Christmas Celebration has been canceled.

Posted by City of Tifton on Thursday, November 29, 2018

The Leesburg Parade and Christmas Festival has also been canceled.

City officials told us Thursday night that they decided not to host the event, scheduled for the first Saturday of the month, due to inclement weather.

Organizers in Douglas also announced that the Festival of Lights Parade, also scheduled for Saturday, has been cancelled due to weather.

Consideration is being made to reschedule the parade. After notifying all agencies involved with the parade process, a rescheduled date and time will be released as soon as possible. If no decision is made to reschedule, refunds will be issued to registered entries. Thank you for your patience and we apologize for any inconvenience.
Douglas Public Information Manager Blondale Thomas

Heavy rain is expected on Saturday with the potential for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms throughout the day.

The weather has also prompted the rescheduling of the Albany Christmas Parade that was scheduled Saturday. The annual event will now be held on Saturday, December 8, instead of the first Saturday of the month.

