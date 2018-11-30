Weather prompts South GA cities to cancel Christmas parades

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - Several Southwest Georgia Christmas parades scheduled for Saturday have been canceled due to weather.
The City of Tifton announced on its Facebook page Thursday night that the Hometown Holiday Christmas Celebration has been canceled.
The Leesburg Parade and Christmas Festival has also been canceled.
City officials told us Thursday night that they decided not to host the event, scheduled for the first Saturday of the month, due to inclement weather.
Organizers in Douglas also announced that the Festival of Lights Parade, also scheduled for Saturday, has been cancelled due to weather.
Heavy rain is expected on Saturday with the potential for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms throughout the day.
The weather has also prompted the rescheduling of the Albany Christmas Parade that was scheduled Saturday. The annual event will now be held on Saturday, December 8, instead of the first Saturday of the month.
