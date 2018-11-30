VSU students use clay for pay

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Valdosta State University (VSU) is raising money for its students and making professional artists at the same time.
Starting Friday, the Art and Design students will be selling ceramic pieces.
A portion of proceeds collected will go to the university to fund future guest artists. The rest of the funds will go towards the students’ pursuit of a fine arts education.
“I think it’s really important for our students to understand that a life in the arts is possible. So, when they start to make objects and they get to put them in the hands of other people, and engage with the people and the community, they start to see a life for themselves as an artist and a maker someday," explained Ceramics Lecturer Mark Errol.
Friday and Saturday will be the 17th Annual Holiday Ceramics Sale from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
It will take place in the Fine Arts Building near the corner of Brookwood Drive and Oak Street.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.