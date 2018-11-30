Transmission shops see increase in customers due to cold weather

CORDELE, GA (WALB) - As temperatures drop, car repairmen said they see a large number of customers this time of year due to the cold weather.
Workers at Masters Transmission in Cordele said the transmission industry starts to boom when the temps go up or down.
Experts said that’s mainly because of seal shrinkage or low fluid levels.
They said you can add fluid to help, but you need to take your car to a reputable shop.
Mechanics said you should always get your car serviced regularly. They said most customers don’t realize they can check their own fluid themselves.
“Some people don’t realize that these newer transmissions that don’t have a dipstick, that you can check the fluid, so we have customers come in and say they’re transmission is sealed and they didn’t think they could add fluid which is a misconception," said Darryell Arnett, owner of Master Transmission.
Mechanics said trouble with your fluid levels could lead to bigger problems, so you shouldn’t put off that service check up.
If you’re having trouble with your vehicle, contact a local car shop.
