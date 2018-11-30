Top 10 toys for the Holidays

10. Ryan’s World Giant Mystery Egg: With the popularity of the Hatchimals still going strong, this mystery egg embraces the concept of not knowing what’s inside, except this time, you won’t expect an animal; the toy will be a surprise from a plethora of choices. Target.com says it’s based on Ryan Toys Review, the most popular kids YouTube channel on the planet. The toy is for ages three - six years old. It retails around $40 , but hurry, the toy has been selling out quickly. Walmart has the current cheapest price at $34.82. Take a look at Ryan’s channel HERE.