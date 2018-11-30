Thomas University expands campus

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - New classrooms and offices are now open to accommodate the increasing number of students enrolling at Thomas University.
The expansion at Thomas University is vital because it can adequately accommodate for the almost 10 percent increase in enrollment for the 2018 fall semester.
This year, students and professors can take full advantage of all the services available at the Magnolia Campus at TU.
Humanities Division Chair Karl Barton said this allows everyone to be more productive with their time.
“When you move from office to classroom, it’s certainty a lot easier to not have to change from one campus to another,” said Barton.
Currently, all Liberal Arts classrooms and offices are located at the Student Life Center.
With this building located near a dormitory, it provides students with the opportunity to more easily seek help from their professors.
“It makes a big difference to have kind of a living, learning community which is really what the direction we’re heading here [is]," said Barton.
The building has an additional three classrooms, three studios and six offices.
This allows the university to meet the needs of its current and future students, such as keeping student to teacher ratios small.
“We’re able to either offer it at the more popular times, we can have more simultaneous classes running," explained Barton.
