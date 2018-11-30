ALBANY, GA (WALB) - With the new E. coli outbreak in romaine lettuce, the owner of BJ’s Country Buffet in Albany said they are serving on the side of caution and everyone else should too.
The Albany restaurant serves a spring lettuce mix, which has romaine lettuce in it, and had to throw hundreds of dollars worth of lettuce away.
BJ Fletcher, the owner of the restaurant, said it was not mandatory but was done as a precautionary measure.
She also said that although they have not been informed of what has caused the outbreak, they will continue to put the safety of all customers first.
“We have a lot of seniors here, we have a lot of cancer patients that come in here, we have a lot of people with immune problems and you just absolutely don’t want to chance it. There’s not a dollar that somebody can bring into that door that makes us not care about their health,” said Fletcher.
BJ said that although the outbreak occurred during the Thanksgiving holiday, it did not affect the business.
