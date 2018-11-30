Survey finds deficiencies in farm labor force

By Jill Nolin, CNHI State Reporter
MACON – About half of Georgia’s agricultural producers said they planned to hire a handful of new employees this year. But many of them also reported trouble finding the right people for the work.
That was one of the revelations from a recent survey of Georgia farmers done by North Carolina-based Ag Careers as part of a report on the workforce needs of the state’s largest industry.
That yet-to-be-published report, commissioned by the newly formed Center for Rural Prosperity and Innovation and funded by the Jim Andrews Family Foundation in Chickamauga, is due out next year. The center provided a glimpse of its notes during a summit held this week in Macon.
About 51 percent of survey participants said they planned to hire one to five employees this year, and 65 percent said they planned to expand their staff in the next five years, according to the survey.
But about 61 percent of those looking to hire said they struggle to find suitable applicants.
The most frequently cited reasons for the hiring challenge include a shallow applicant pool and candidates who lack technical skills or relevant experience, as well as drug and alcohol histories that limit a person’s driving privileges.
But there was also this: Many of the employers found that these would-be workers lack so-called soft skills.
“I believe restoring rural communities and elevating prosperity in rural communities through agriculture hinges upon our ensuring that we produce the next generation of workers and leaders for agriculture,” said David Bridges, who is the center’s interim director and who is president of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton.
“It is true that the farms get bigger and the demands for technology requirements greater, but the demand for people to work and lead and service agriculture in this state will not change,” he said.
The solution, Bridges said, lies in retooling the state’s educational infrastructure so that the supports are in place from pre-K to post-graduate to ensure the state’s system is meeting the needs of the agriculture industry. Bridges said the report’s emphasis is on how to do that through increased oversight.
The report is destined for eyes under the Gold Dome, including those of the next governor, Brian Kemp, who made reviving rural Georgia the central plank of his campaign.
But Bridges said the report will not hit Kemp’s desk until sometime after next year’s session, which starts in January. That means the report’s findings would not lead to any potential legislative action until 2020.
The report would build on work that is already underway to address the workforce woes in rural Georgia. State lawmakers added more than $228,000 to the budget this year to fund a “rural character education grant” for the state’s turnaround schools.
That grant has established programs in schools in five south Georgia counties: Clay, Dooly, Dougherty, Randolph and Terrell.
Rep. Terry England, R-Auburn, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, said the programs are meant to teach young students soft skills, such as work ethic and relationship building.
Only 7 percent of employers said they believed young professionals were well equipped with these skills, according to the survey.
“The soft skill training has to start earlier and it has to start with the kids at home and in K-12 education as well,” he said. “But I truly believe that has to start at home. If a kid doesn’t see a parent taking it seriously that they’re supposed to be at work at 8 o’clock, then that becomes ingrained and accepted in their head too.”
Jill Nolin covers the Georgia Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jnolin@cnhi.com.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.