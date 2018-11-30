Strong storms possible Saturday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Enjoy Friday as it’ll be the last dry day before rain rapidly returns. Clouds thicken Friday evening with light rain pushing in early Saturday morning then quickly becoming widespread and heavy at times. Also, there’s a slight risk for severe storms through the afternoon. Major threats being damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. Although the tornado threat is low it’s not zero. Remain weather aware and keep up with changes in the forecast.