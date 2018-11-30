Strong storms possible Saturday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Enjoy Friday as it’ll be the last dry day before rain rapidly returns. Clouds thicken Friday evening with light rain pushing in early Saturday morning then quickly becoming widespread and heavy at times. Also, there’s a slight risk for severe storms through the afternoon. Major threats being damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. Although the tornado threat is low it’s not zero. Remain weather aware and keep up with changes in the forecast.
Expect several more rainy days across SWGA! Rain continues Sunday through Tuesday. A strong cold front slides east to dry us out but also bring the next surge of cold air Wednesday. Highs drop from the 70s back into the 50s and lows from the 50s into the 30s by mid.
