Space heaters unattended can have dangerous consequences

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Temperatures are dropping and the cold weather means many families will be finding ways to keep their homes warm.
American Red Cross officials said 30 percent of home owners will use something like a stove, oven or dryer to warm their homes.
They said the alternative methods can be extremely dangerous.
Especially if you’re using some type of space heater and you fall asleep while it’s still on.
“If you purchase a heater, one of those little plug in heaters, get the type if it falls over, it automatically shuts off, like an automatic coffee pot,” said Andy Brubaker with the Red Cross.
Space heaters should also be away from the wall, nothing within three feet of them and on ceramic floors if possible.
