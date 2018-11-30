South GA farmers need ‘right worker’

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - About half of Georgia’s agricultural producers said they plan to hire a handful of new employees this year. But many said they are having trouble finding the right people to hire.
According to our CNHI partners, in a recent survey of Georgia farmers done by North Carolina based Ag careers, 51 percent said they planned to hire one to five employees this year.
Sixty-five percent said they planned to expand their staff in the next five years, but the hiring challenges are a pool of candidates that lack technical skills and experience.
State lawmakers added more than $228,000 to the budget this year to fund a “rural character education grant” for the state’s turnaround schools.
That grant has established programs in schools in five South Georgia counties which includes Clay, Dooly, Dougherty, Randolph and Terrell.
