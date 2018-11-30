Sheriff’s office issues warning about scammers

BERRIEN CO., GA (WALB) - The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office is warning everyone that there is a social security scam circulating that could result in identity theft, loss of thousands of dollars and lots of headaches.
Sheriff Ray Paulk said that many residents have been receiving calls from a fake Social Security administration. He said these scammers claim to need your personal information because it has been compromised.
Paulk said you should not give out sensitive information to anyone that is calling you.
“Number one, if the Social Security Administration does not have your information, they don’t need it," explained Paulk. “They already have it. What you need to do in turn, is contact your local Social Security Administration yourself, whether it be by telephone, get their real number. Contact them and find out if anything has been done because I assure you it’s not them that’s contacting you about that.”
Paulk said that if you have any doubt, don’t give it out. He said these officials will not call you, so always contact them if you have concerns.
The sheriff also suggests taking down their information and doing your own research before giving any information.
