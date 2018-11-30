Scammers target family of East Albany mobile home fire

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Just days after a devastating fire in East Albany that took the lives of four people, a relative says someone is using this tragedy to make money.
It started Wednesday when Vicki James said her daughter started noticing GoFundMe and cash app accounts on Facebook from folks they do not know, claiming the money would go toward helping out their family.
That’s when James said she knew she needed to take action.
It was Monday's devastating mobile home fire that took four of Vicki James' family members.
“I never would’ve thought my sister, and my niece, and nephews, when I got the call and got there I was just really in shock for a while,” said James.
Just days later, that feeling returned when she found out scammers online were trying to profit from her families tragedy.
“My daughter called me and said ‘mom, you don’t do Facebook like that but go through my page and look,’ and I was like ‘oh my god I can’t believe this,’” she said. “It was a GoFundMe account, I saw something with a cash app, I saw somebody saying something about MLK, this was even before we decided we were going to do the funerals.”
That’s when Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler reached out to her as well, trying to help her find a solution.
“I don’t want nobody to capitalize on a situation like this because I realize this could’ve been my loved one and going through in a vulnerable state like that people can try to take advantage of you,” said Fowler.
But for James, it’s not just one person she’s doing this for.
"My sister was a caring lady. Draya, she was a sweet girl, straight A student. She was always calling me ‘auntie look, auntie look, I made A’s.' Beautiful child. Devontay the baby, he just turned a year old a couple of weeks ago, he was learning to walk. And CJ, he was a little boy, he was a little boy and I loved him to death,” she explained.
She’s also fighting for the three other family members still in the burn unit.
“If it’s never happened to you you can’t feel and you can’t understand what we have to do to get through this.”
If you would like to help with the funeral costs you can contact Verna Williams with Meadows Funeral Home at (229) 439-2262
To assist those still in the burn unit, you can contact James at (229) 449-9932.
The 3-year-old is a size 4t to 5t, and likes building blocks.
The 4-year-old wears a size 5/6, and lost his bicycle in the fire.
The 8-year-old wears a size 8/10 and likes Legos and gaming systems.
We are told the mother is pregnant and is in need of toiletries and t-shirts.
She tells us all of the kids need underwear, socks, coats, and book-bags.
