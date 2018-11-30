Runners-up: Crisp Academy returns to GISA with state title loss

MACON, GA (WALB) - Crisp Academy’s first football season back in the Georgia Independent School Association since 2015 ended in defeat.
Flint River Academy (7-6) took down Crisp Academy (5-7) with a final score of 25-20 in the GISA Class A State title game out in Macon at Mercer University Friday afternoon.
Crisp led 14-12 at the intermission after a last second touchdown, but they’d never see the lead again. Flint river scored two touchdowns unanswered in the 2nd half taking a 25-14 lead.
Crisp would score again with 2:17 left in the 4th, but FRA would milk the clock for the school’s second state title in three seasons.
A year ago the Wildcats of Crisp were playing 8-man football, this year they were one win short of the program’s third state championship.
