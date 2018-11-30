Round 4: Friday night football schedule and scores

SOUTHWEST GA (WALB) - Everything from state championship titles to a shot at making it to the Mercedes Benz Stadium are on the line as teams head into the fourth round of playoffs. Teams will either bring it to the gridiron and leave it all on the field or go home empty handed.
- Lowndes @ Milton
- Laner @ Lee County
- Bainbridge @ Stockbridge
- Fitzgerald @ Heard County
- Pelham @ Irwin County
- Clinch County @ Marion County
- Flint River vs. Crisp Academy
- Gatewood vs. Terrell Academy
You can follow @WALBSports on Twitter to get live score updates on game day.
Follow WALB’s Theo Dorsey, sports director, and John Barron, sports reporter, for game updates.
