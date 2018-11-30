Round 4: Friday night football schedule and scores

It’s Round 4 of high school football in South Georgia

By Theo Dorsey and John Barron | November 30, 2018 at 1:36 AM EST - Updated November 30 at 1:36 AM

SOUTHWEST GA (WALB) - Everything from state championship titles to a shot at making it to the Mercedes Benz Stadium are on the line as teams head into the fourth round of playoffs. Teams will either bring it to the gridiron and leave it all on the field or go home empty handed.

GHSA (Semi-finals)

  • Lowndes @ Milton      
  • Laner @ Lee County      
  • Bainbridge @ Stockbridge      
  • Fitzgerald @ Heard County      
  • Pelham @ Irwin County      
  • Clinch County @ Marion County   

GISA (State finals)

  • Flint River vs. Crisp Academy      
  • Gatewood vs. Terrell Academy 

