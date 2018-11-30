No. 6 Blazers open GSC play with win over Union

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Beau Justice led the way with 26 points as No. 6 Valdosta State topped Union 91-80 in their Gulf South Conference opener.
The Blazers improved to (6-0) after shooting 50% from the field in front of their home crowd.
Valdosta State’s women dropped the first game of the doubleheader 62-47 against the No. 2 Union Lady Bulldogs.
It was the third straight loss for the Lady Blazers, but it’s the first 3-game skid of head coach Carley Kuhn’s career. She feels the team will grow from a rough start against elite opponents.
“Honestly right now, we’re learning by losing. We’re learning by watching film and learning through those mistakes. That’s the only way we’re going to get better. I think we need some seniors to step up and come ready to play and we’ve got to play for 40 minutes,” said Kuhn.
Both Valdosta State basketball teams host Christian Brothers for a doubleheader Saturday in Valdosta starting with the women at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.