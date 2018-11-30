Moultrie law enforcement receives more than $50K in grants

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) - One Southwest Georgia police department is receiving 16 new bullet proof vests after being awarded a $30,000 grant.
Thanks to Firehouse Subs, Moultrie Police Department officers are now better protected.
Lieutenant Rocky Handcock said the two types of ballistic vests they’re receiving are vital to how effectively they can do their job.
“It’s one tool we have to have in order to protect ourselves. That way it gives us the ability to protect our citizens the best we can," said Handcock.
Handcock said without this grant, it would’ve taken the department at least five years to finance these vests.
The Fire Department also received a more than $21,000 grant from Firehouse Subs, allowing the department to purchase three self-contained breathing apparatus’s, which helps them breathe better in fires and easily locate each other through smoke.
