Manhunt underway in Wilcox Co.

WILCOX CO., GA (WALB) - A manhunt is underway in Wilcox County for a fugitive out of Tennessee, according to Sheriff Robert Rodgers.
Joel Brown, the subject of the manhunt, has warrants for burglary, aggravated assault and probation violations.
The manhunt is happening currently happening in Pitts, around the Cemetery Road area.
Rodgers said Brown will also face local charges once captured.
Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office tried to execute a search warrant around 4:30 p.m. Friday, and investigators said Brown ran through the woods.
Georgia State Patrol and Crisp County Sheriff’s Office are helping with the search through the woods.
If anyone sees Brown, do not approach him and call 911 immediately, officials said.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.