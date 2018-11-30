Lowndes Sheriff’s deputies make several arrests

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Lowndes Co. Sheriff Ashley Paulk announced Friday multiple arrests in a drug and theft case.
On Thursday, November 29, investigators with the Special Operations Division of the Lowndes Co. Sheriff’s Office conducted raids and made arrests that led to the recovery of a large amount of stolen property, as well as methamphetamine.
Investigators arrested Beau Haines of Hahira, for Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute, at the Super Value Inn on West Hill Avenue.
Haynes was accompanied by Justin Griffin and Aaron Grant Watson of Valdosta. A subsequent search of a motel room revealed property from four known recent burglaries.
Information obtained in the search led investigators to an Idlewood Drive residence in south Lowndes County, where two stolen firearms and jewelry was recovered.
Investigators also search a room at the New Valdosta Inn and Suites, where stolen property was discovered and seized.
Investigators found evidence that led to a search of a home on Moore Street, where they found another stolen firearm, and 9.5 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, valued at approximately $27,000.
James Blanton and Stacy Hunt of Valdosta were arested in this search.
