Lights of Love tree lighting honors cancer survivors

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Dozens of South Georgians attended the annual Lights of Love tree lighting ceremony Thursday night at Phoebe Putney Hospital.
In 1983 the Junior Woman’s Club of Albany started this ceremony.
It’s raised more than one million dollars for cancer services and patients at the Phoebe cancer center.
This year the tree was lit by cancer survivor Steve Perrine.
He survived throat cancer and Thursday night he said he couldn’t be more honored to stand in front of other honorary tree lighters, as well as his family and friends.
“I’ve got friends who have cancer diagnoses and other illnesses and some of them are going through a rough time much rougher than I went through so I’m thinking of them this evening, but I’m happy to represent everybody through the cancer center and through Phoebe this evening,” said Perrine.
In his remarks, he said he was grateful for everyone at Phoebe who supported him on this journey.
