Know how to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning

LEE COUNTY, GA (WALB) - Officials want residents to know the safety that comes with having a carbon monoxide alarm system installed in your home if you have a gas heater.
Clay Carr, the vice president of SafeAire, said they have already seen two homes this week that have been at risk for carbon monoxide poisoning.
“Just recently inspected two this week that we found what we call a cracked heat exchanger, which means the metal box that your furnace burns in gets a crack in it which lets Carbon Monoxide into the air stream that comes into the house,” says Carr.
Carr said that Hurricane Michael damaged a lot of roofs. That roof work is causing some concerns.
“With this roof work, a lot of the flue pipes off of the furnaces can become damaged or dislodged and that needs to be inspected to make sure your flue pipe is going all the way out your roof,” explained Carr.
Carr said that carbon monoxide poisoning will hit you fast, so it’s important to know the signs.
“You’ll feel tired, you’ll feel dizzy, you’ll feel nausea when you come into a room or house that has a carbon monoxide leak," Carr explained.
Carr said you can buy carbon monoxide detectors from your local heating and cooling company or you can buy them at Lowes and Home Depot.
