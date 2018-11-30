Inpatient hospice center coming to Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - One Southwest Georgia hospital is in the process of constructing a brand new inpatient hospice center.
There’s no inpatient hospice center in Thomasville and to get rid of that void, Archbold Memorial Hospital is planning to open one in early 2020.
This way, nearby families with these needs will no longer have to travel hours away to visit their loved ones.
“There’s a 30-mile radius that most hospice families will not travel outside of in order to visit an inpatient unit,” said Archbold Foundation President Vann Middleton.
Middleton said this location reaches families in several counties, giving them an option for care that wasn’t available before.
“I believe it will give families a much easier time to come and visit,” said Middleton.
John Hand, a Thomasville resident said it’s a relief to know if he or a loved one ever needed hospice care, there would be a place nearby so family could visit.
“You won’t have to travel so far, I guess to Valdosta or Tallahassee, so that’s much more convenient,” said Hand.
Middleton said they want to elevate the facility so families will enjoy visiting, and patients will feel at ease.
“The patient care rooms are going to be very nonclinical, they’ll be very homey, they’ll look like your house. All the medical equipment will be hidden behind the headboards. So, we’re trying to manage their pain but also their mood,” explained Middleton.
The facility will accommodate six spacious bedrooms. Each having space for loved ones who wish to stay the night.
Hand said he loves the idea of a more inviting environment.
“I think having a family setting, a more residential feel will be nice," said Hand.
Middleton said they need a little more than $1,000,00 to reach their $6,000,000 goal.
In about seven months, Middleton said the construction phase will begin.
There are several ways you can participate as a donor to the campaign, from named gift opportunities to tribute donations in memory or in honor of a loved one.
All gifts and pledges of $1,000 or more will be permanently recognized with a plaque on the donor wall that will be located in the main lobby of the center.
For more information about how you can participate, you can contact the Archbold Foundation (229) 228-2924 or by email at foundation@archbold.org.
