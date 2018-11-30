Hundreds of South GA students compete in construction skills

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) - Hundreds of students across South Georgia are competing against one another in hopes of qualifying for regionals.
The competition challenges hundreds of students from nearly 20 schools in several different skill sets, including plumbing. All of which have an interest in pursuing a career in construction.
Kirk Beacham, one of the students competing in electrical engineering, said this is a perfect way to have fun and learn more about the industry.
“My favorite part is probably just the experience and being able to meet so many different competitors because this is helping me for the future," said Beacham.
This is the second annual competition, and it has nearly doubled in size.
With a need for more workers in this industry, JCI president Lyndy Jones said he’s thrilled to see so many competitors and observers. He hopes the numbers continue to increase.
“I think there is just a lot of excitement about the construction industry. There’s so much work going on and such a real need for a workforce,” said Jones.
Top finishers in each division will move on to the regional SkillsUSA event.
Many officials hope the students will ultimately continue on this path and join the workforce.
