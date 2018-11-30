French premier to meet with protesters amid anger over taxes

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2018 file photo, protesters known as the yellow jackets, wave a French flag and a poster reading "Free toll" as they open the toll gates on a motorway in Antibes, southern France. France's prime minister Edouard Philippe will meet with some protesters' representatives on Friday in an effort to calm the tensions over rising taxes, a first since the movement started two weeks ago. (AP Photo/Claude Paris, File) (Claude Paris)
By SYLVIE CORBET | November 30, 2018

PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will meet with some protesters' representatives in an effort to calm the tensions over rising taxes, a first since the movement started two weeks ago.

The government's move on Friday comes amid calls for a new actions Saturday across France, including on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, where a protest last weekend degenerated into violence.

Motorists protesting against a fuel tax hike have been joined since by farmers, white-collar workers, retirees and others in the "yellow jackets" movement that now involves a broad range of demands related to the country's high cost of living.

Their list of demands include tax cuts, the creation of a citizens' assembly, state-funded subsidies to help companies increase hiring, higher pensions and a higher national minimum salary.

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 file picture, demonstrators, known as the yellow jackets, block a roundabout as they protest against the fuel taxes, in Molsheim, eastern France. France's prime minister Edouard Philippe will meet with some protesters' representatives on Friday in an effort to calm the tensions over rising taxes, a first since the movement started two weeks ago. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, Fiule)
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 19, 2018 file picture protesters, known as the yellow jackets, block a crossroads in Saint-Maximin, southern France. France's prime minister Edouard Philippe will meet with some protesters' representatives on Friday in an effort to calm the tensions over rising taxes, a first since the movement started two weeks ago. (AP Photo/Claude Paris, File)
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov.17, 2018 file picture, demonstrators, known as the yellow jackets, block the border between France and Spain in Biriatou, southwestern France. France's prime minister Edouard Philippe will meet with some protesters' representatives on Friday in an effort to calm the tensions over rising taxes, a first since the movement started two weeks ago. (AP Photo/Bob Edme, File)
FILE - In this Nov 19, 2018 file picture, demonstrators, known as the yellow jackets, invade the famed Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, as they protest against the rise in fuel prices. France's prime minister Edouard Philippe will meet with some protesters' representatives on Friday Nov. 30, 2018, in an effort to calm the tensions over rising taxes, a first since the movement started two weeks ago. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu, File)
Demonstrators, called the yellow jackets, protest against the rising of the fuel taxes as French interior minister Christophe Castaner visits a police barrack in Cenon, near Bordeaux, southwestern France, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)
