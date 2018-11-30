First Alert Weather Day issued for Saturday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared Saturday a First Alert Weather Day.
Clouds thicken Friday evening and rain is likely after midnight. Rain is expected Saturday morning with increasing chance of thunderstorms by midday. Showers and storms become scattered by afternoon, but a few may turn severe.
Most of Southwest Georgia is under a slight risk for severe storms. This includes a 15 percent chance of damaging winds, five percent chance of large hail and five percent chance of an isolated tornado.
Rain may be heavy at times with some localized areas reaching over 3 inches. Because this is a high impact weather event a First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Saturday.
The greatest threat for severe storms lies between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Showers will be possible through Sunday and it will be quite warm. Monday turns rainy again with thunderstorms. Cooler and drier Tuesday and colder Wednesday.
If you have to travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door.
Review your severe weather plan and know what you should do if a severe storm or tornado is near you.
If you don’t feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go.
Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:
WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather, as does WNUQ, Nash Icon 102.1 FM.
NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.
