Dougherty Co. funeral homes need funding for indigent burials

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Funerals can be very expensive, possibly costing thousands of dollars.
And there are many in Dougherty County that can’t afford even the most basic of services.
No one wants to think about losing a loved one, and the grieving process is only made worse for those who can't afford a burial.
“Everyone cannot afford to have a funeral service,” said Eric Raines, the Martin Luther King Memorial Chapel manager.
And right now, funeral homes in Dougherty County are providing the services almost entirely out of pocket.
“From around 1963, Dougherty County has paid funeral homes $250 to actually do the proper indigent burials for them," said Raines.
But the most basic funeral services usually cost around $3,000. There are many in the county that don’t have insurance or a way to pay the expenses.
“Many times, the deceased person has to remain in the morgue for a period of time until they start decomposing. So we’re trying to eliminate the problem,” explained Michael Fowler, the Dougherty County coroner.
Fowler is asking county officials to raise the $250 to $1,000 to better compensate the funeral homes. But until that time, Raines said they aren’t going to stop giving people a proper service, no matter how much they lose to do it.
“Every family deserves a proper burial for their loved one. Every family does not have the costs or the means of the funeral expenses and it’s not really their fault all the time,” said Raines.
County commissioners will vote on the issue of raising the allotted funding at next Monday’s meeting.
