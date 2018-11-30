Dawson city manager arrested, charged with sodomy

DAWSON, GA (WALB) - Dawson's city manager has been arrested in Terrell County.
WALB received Owen “Barney” Parnacott’s mugshot around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening from the Terrell County Jail.
According to the Goergia Bureau of Investigation, Parnacott was arrested on Friday for one count of aggravated sodomy.
The GBI said it was requested by the Dawson Police Department on Nov. 24 to investigate allegations of aggravated sodomy by Parnocott.
He is currently being held in the Terrell County Jail.
