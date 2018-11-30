Call to action forum aims to stop violence

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -
A number of people in Albany say they have had enough with what they call recent senseless violence.
Tonight the “Our Kids Our Future” organization hosted a call to action forum with residents to discuss ways to put a stop to the violence.
There was full house and mixed crowd.
The forums' organizer says enough is enough, and that its time to make a difference.
“Crime isn’t going anywhere. Lets just be blatantly honest. It;s not going no where, we have to minimize the crime so being active and being involved is the only way. We have to demand change and take or communities by storm,” said Rodriquez Thomas, the CEO of Our Kids Our Future.
He said he hopes tonight’s meeting will inspire the community to continue the fight against violence.
