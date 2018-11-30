Business owner holds Small Business Saturday marketplace event

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Many shoppers in Albany were able to shop until they dropped and support a number of businesses at the 1st Annual Small Business Saturday Marketplace event.
Over 18 vendors participated in the event, displaying their services and products on Small Business Saturday.
Shoppers were able to purchase items from home-based businesses like hair stylists, sun-glass businesses and home decor artists.
Organizers said this event was important to showcase the many thriving businesses right here in our backyards.
“There’s a lot of small businesses that don’t get the recognition and I’m just trying to get these people out there. Let the community know there’s different services and products that they offer,” said Deidre Groves, event coordinator for Small Business Saturday Marketplace.
Groves also said they are planning to have a huge week-long educational event for new entrepreneurs during Small Business Week next year.
That event should take place around the end of April through the first week of May.
