Albany Technical College names final four GOAL nominees

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany Technical College held its annual GOAL Award ceremony Thursday night, while also naming its Instructor of the Year.
Below are Albany Tech’s final four nominees for the Georgia Occupational Award Of Leadership, or GOAL:
- Matthew Scruggs in Culinary Arts
- Charlie Roberts in Criminal Justice
- Ebony Johnson in Carpentry
- And John Hudgens, Jr. in Electrical and Computer Engineering Technology
The final winner, selected by an Albany Chamber of Commerce panel will go on to represent Albany Tech at the state level.
The Instructor of the Year is Lori Day in Surgical Technology.
