Warmer and wetter days ahead

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Plenty of sunshine with cool 50s Wednesday afternoon. Patchy frost and not quite as cold tonight although lows drop into the low 30s. More sunshine and milder low-mid 60s Thursday as a warming trend gets underway. Even warmer 70s Friday through early next week.
As temperatures rise to and above average, a series of fronts will bring active weather for several days. Rain moves into SWGA early Saturday and continues through Tuesday. Estimated amounts of 2-4″ possible with rain heavy at times during the extended wet period. You’re need to watch for potential flash flooding.
Finally midweek brings drier and another surge of colder air.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.