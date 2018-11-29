Valdosta State offers ‘De-Stress Fest’

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Valdosta State University officials are doing their best to make sure students de-stress.
Campus Recreation, Campus Wellness, and the Counseling Center are expecting more than 500 students at their De-Stress Fest.
This event will help students deal with the amount of pressure that comes with finals and the approaching end of the semester.
“We do deal with a lot of depression, a lot of anxiety, a lot of suicidal thoughts," said Caitlin Connolly. "So, it’s really important that we support our students and we provide them with the therapy and tools to be able to manage those stressors so that they can be successful in their academics and relationships and moving forward for a successful career.”
The event includes games, massages, creation of stress balls, play time with pets, and more to help students relax. It has been a tradition on campus for the past four years.
