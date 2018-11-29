Tift county superintendent search narrowed down to 10 candidates

TIFT COUNTY, GA (WALB) - Ten candidates are vying for the Tift County Schools superintendent post.
On Wednesday, the Tift County Board of Education said that at first, there were 27 people running for the superintendent position, and now the field has been narrowed down to 10.
On Tuesday night, the district made the decision after interviewing candidates all week and reviewing their records.
The school board narrowed the search down with the help of the Georgia School Board Association.
The district has been searching for a superintendent since Patrick Atwater made his resignation announcement in April.
The committee will do a second round of interviews on Dec. 10 and announce the final three candidates on Dec. 11.
“We were very lucky that Mr. Atwater announced and gave everyone months and months for us to go through this so that we were able to thoroughly vet all of the candidates that we have for the new superintendent," said Stacey Beckham, the chief communications officer with Tifton County Schools. “I mean as most people know, that’s the leader of your school system. So, that’s a very important position and one you wanna take your time with and make sure that you’re making the right choice."
Both meetings on Dec. 10 and 11 are open to the public.
Once the announcement is made Dec. 11, the board has to wait 14 days before they select a new superintendent.
The final decision will be announced in early 2019.
