SGMC officials meet multiple times Wednesday

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Members of the South Georgia Medical Center held an emergency meeting Wednesday, after meeting earlier in the day.
The hospital authority discussed the possible results from the Joint Commissions' accreditation visit Tuesday.
The emergency meeting came a few hours after the authority met for a regular meeting.
Authority members discussed the continuing search for a new CEO.
The commission shared that they released a request for proposal to employment agencies.
Currently, SGMC has 47 applications in for people hoping to become the next hospital leader.
The hospital authority planned to select a new leader by January.
Authority members told WALB the governing body is considering some restructuring at SGMC.
