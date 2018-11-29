Renovations to Lincoln Complex to help Dougherty Co. students

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System will now use SPLOST funds to help students with non-academic needs.
The $195,000 will go towards renovating the Lincoln Complex to provide for wrap-around services.
The wrap around services are medical resources that are free to students.
Kenneth Dyer, the DCSS superintendent, said that the services help students in need.
“We reached out to several partners who have been providing services for years and we are going to have a lot of those services centralized in our wrap around services center, which is a renovation of the Lincoln Complex. We are going to house seven partners there and the bid approved today will provide funding for the renovation for that building to accommodate the spaces that are needed to provide those services," explained Dyer.
Dyer said that it’s a great feeling to help students outside the classroom and that’s exactly what he said this bid will do.
