The politician in pink: Loved ones remember Eunice Mixon

TIFT COUNTY, GA (WALB) - A popular political activist and true lover of people was remembered on Wednesday after she died recently. She was known as the politician in pink.
“I have never met anybody with that mind," said Debbie Mixon, daughter in law to Eunice Mixon. "She could remember everything she ever heard.”
Jimmy and Debbie Mixon said that Eunice never forgot her roots.
The 86-year-old, who died Thanksgiving morning, grew up on a farm in Tift County.
The political activist took a keen interest in politics around 7 years old.
She helped several candidates win gubernatorial races in Georgia.
“She would go to Brookfield, the little town of Brookfield, with her dad and she would sit around the general store and hear the farmers sitting around talking politics. And that’s how she got interested in it,” said Jimmy Mixon, son to Eunice.
Eunice taught science and biology in the Tift County school district for 30 years.
The mother of two boys never met a stranger and no one ran for office without running it by her.
“Everybody in the capital knew her, she knew the guy that opened the gate to let you in,” said Debbie.
Ms. Eunice is remembered as someone that befriended Republicans and Democrats like Bill Clinton.
Family members said the people of Southwest Georgia were devastated by her death.
“They said everybody at the country club was crying because everybody loved her so much," said Debbie.
A knack for connecting people, the political icon hosted extravagant parties.
“She was just such an icon and such a Tifton southern bell, you know," said Debbie.
This political activist they said, always fought for the betterment of Southwest Georgia.
“She was great at connecting the right people together. It was never about herself,” explained Jimmy.
Family members said Eunice’s funeral will be held Sunday at the First Baptist Church in Tifton at 3 p.m. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
