PLAYER OF THE WEEK (11/28/18): Grace’s game-winner propels Eagles

DAWSON, GA (WALB) - With a bid to the state title game on the line, Terrell Academy trailed Burke Academy by 4 points.
That’s when Blaine Grace scored a game-winning touchdown with a minute to go, earning the Albany-Area player of the week.
Grace didn't have a huge stat night.
The Eagles Quarterback went 13 for 23 with 110 passing yards and 67 rushing yards.
But he scored two rushing touchdowns, one of them handed Terrell Academy the 17-14 win over Burke and advanced them to the state championship game for the first time since 2009.
“I kind of hyped up my team the whole time. My team just kept fighting for me and I fought for them and we never gave up until the end and came out with the win," said Grace.
"Its a great accomplishment but I wouldn’t be here without my teammates, my offensive line letting me be able to do what I do.”
The Eagles are title-bound.
Terrell Academy will play Gatewood in the GISA Class AA state championship at Mercer University Friday night at 5.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.