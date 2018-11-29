PLAY OF THE WEEK (11/27/18): Caleb McDowell makes a house call

(WALB) - Bainbridge was already rewarded as the team of the week after their upset of Buford.
Now one of the key moments in that game was voted as the top high school football highlight of the week.
In the 23-20 Bainbridge win at Buford, Caleb McDowell made a mockery of the Wolves kick coverage team.
Late in the game, he would take a kickoff from goal line to goal line. He trucked a defender in his way, and eluded a couple more.
This play received over 600 votes, for the win. Bainbridge plays at Stockbridge Friday night in the final four.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.