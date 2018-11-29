Pet of the Week, Nov. 26-30

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - This week’s Pet of the Week is Timothy!
Timothy is a short-haired cat and is about five months old. He has been at the Lee County Animal Shelter for about two months.
He is a lover boy who loves to be held and talked to. Timothy is very playful and does well with other cats at the shelter.
Timothy would love to be in his fur-ever home before Christmas!
You can pick up Timothy from the Lee County Animal Shelter at 101 Mossy Dell or call 229-759-6037.
