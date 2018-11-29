‘Our Kids, Our Future’ to hold community forum to tackle violence

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Enough is enough, is what an Albany based organization called ‘Our Kids, Our Future’ is echoing ahead of its community forum Thursday night to tackle crime and violence.
Rodriquez Thomas, the founder and CEO of the organization, is calling on the entire community to come together to end crime, gangs and violence while finding a solution and bridging the gap between adults and kids.
Thomas said people should bring their ideas so community leaders can leave with a plan to combat the violence and take back the community. He said he traveled from Texas after hearing about the recent violence and wanted to hold a forum to give back to the community he was once raised in.
“I’m expecting everyone to come with an open heart and an open mind to bring their suggestions and ideas because there’s power in numbers. One person can’t make a change, but if we come together as a collective group of people, we can brainstorm and find ways to make change,” said Thomas.
The Enough is Enough Community Forum will take place at Kreative Elegance which is at 318 North Washington Street.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.