Officials say Flint River Trails signifies an economic development revival for city

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Community leaders are celebrating what they call an economic development revival in Albany. And that celebration centered around the ground breaking on the Trail Connector.
This section is 2.1 miles of the Flint River Trails Masterplan.
The plan will create about 35 miles of multi-purpose trails for walking, biking, pushing baby carriages and recreation.
Wednesday marked the start of construction on the massive trail project.
The trails will connect Downtown Albany, Radium Springs, Albany State University and surrounding counties from Lee to Terrell.
“Trail systems are known as the new beach front property. Economic development does spring up around the trail system. It’s shown in all of the other communities: Athens, Columbus, Macon, Augusta, Moultrie, 40 miles from here,” said Dougherty County Attorney Spencer Lee.
The city's contractors will now begin construction on this section of the Flint River Trails.
The work on the Trail Connector Phase is expected to be completed by August 2019.
