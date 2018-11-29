Norfolk Southern wants several railroad crossings closed in Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Norfolk Southern wants Albany city leaders to consider closing two railroad crossings on 3rd and 7th Avenues.
State law requires having a public hearing to get citizen feedback before making a decision like this.
After the public hearing, there is a 30 day period for the city to respond to Norfolk Southern on their decision.
We spoke with a resident who lives near the 7th Avenue crossing who says in his time there, he hasn’t had any complaints.
“I don’t normally have to go across that track for nothing so it wouldn’t bother me,” said Arthur Johnson, who lives near the 7th avenue crossing.
Bruce Maples, the managing director of engineering for the city, says they have received several calls from residents about not being able to use the 7th Avenue crossing to get to the bypass.
We are told it will also help the company as well.
“It would benefit them to do the closing so that they don’t have to break the trains up for those crossings because right now we have to break them up and allow traffic to cross at those two places,” said Maples.
If the city decides to go through with it, the crossings will be closed permanently.
Neighbors and motorists are encouraged to attend the hearing and voice their opinions.
That public hearing will be on December 11 at 8:30 am at the Government Center.
