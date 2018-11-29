New equipment donated to firefighters helps reduce risk of Cancer

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - South Georgia first responders have a reduced chance of getting cancer now. And it’s thanks to new equipment and thousands of dollars from Firehouse Subs.
The Firehouse Subs Public Safety foundation donated lots of equipment including extrication tools and breathing apparatuses, and more than $122,000 dollars on Wednesday.
The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health said firefighters have a nine-percent increase in cancer diagnoses and a 14 percent increase in cancer related deaths compared to the rest of the population.
Moultrie, Americus, Fitzgerald, Hahira, Randolph County Fire EMA & Rescue and Terrell County firefighters were the recipients.
Firefighters said their old equipment was becoming obsolete and they’ve already put the new gear to good use.
“The newer equipment has been designed where it can be decontaminated easier, because they’ve discovered the environment they were exposed to increases our chance for cancer," said Lt. Robin Lawson with the Moultrie Fire Department.
Money for the firefighters comes from small change donations at the Firehouse restaurants and portions of the food purchases.
Reps said that 70 percent of the small change donations support the Firehouse Subs Public Safety foundation.
Firehouse Subs in Tifton was also recognized for being the number one fundraising Firehouse Subs restaurant in the country.
The restaurant beat more than 1,000 Firehouse Sub restaurants.
