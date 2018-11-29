More than 100 smoke alarms installed in mobile home community

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Most families have about two minutes to leave a house after a fire starts inside.
But without a working smoke detector this can become nearly impossible to do.
One in 10 families will make financial sacrifices to purchase a working smoke detector.
But for many they have to chose feeding their families over making sure their smoke alarm is working.
Which is why the American Red Cross and the Albany Fire Department are working to make sure families have the needed device.
A seemingly simple device could be what saves the lives of you and your children.
“A working smoke alarm can cut in half the likelihood of there being a death in a home fire,” said Andy Brubaker, with the American Red Cross.
In the terrible event of a house fire, every second to get out of the potentially deadly situation counts.
“You may only have two minutes to get out of your house from the time you recognize the signs of a fire and hear your smoke detector go off,” said Brubaker.
Unfortunately many families can’t afford to maintain their smoke alarms. Which is why the American Red Cross and the Albany Fire Department provided more than 100 smoke alarms to over 50 homes in the Albany Dunes Mobile Home Park. A necessity after a great-grandmother and three of her great-grandchildren were killed in a house fire on Monday.
“The hard part for us is the tragedy we experienced in Dougherty County this week happens seven times a day throughout this country,” Brubaker said.
Which makes installing the smoke alarms more important than ever.
“To go out and install smoke alarms means we’re doing our best to help prevent and eliminate human suffering in the event of emergencies,” said Brubaker.
The Red Cross works with fire departments in communities across Southwest Georgia to install the smoke detectors for those in need.
The Red Cross is also helping the family involved in Monday night’s tragic fire.
Four kids did survive the fire and are seeking treatment at the Augusta Burn Unit.
And the Red Cross has a team in Augusta with the family offering counseling.
They’re also offering the family financial help with the expensive medical costs they’ll be facing.
“Especially when they get home, making sure they’ve got the medical equipment they need to take care of themselves. In addition, we also provide disaster financial assistance for those families to help them start the road to recovery.”
The Red Cross can work with the family to get them needed supplies after losing so much in the fire.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.